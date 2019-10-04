Bernice Helen (Greene) Mitchell of Flat Springs, NC passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after a short stay at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone.
Bernice was born Nov. 11, 1928, in Whaley, NC, the oldest child of Claude and Mabel (McGuire) Greene. She attended Beech Mountain Elementary, skipping the eighth grade, and entering Cranberry High School a year early. She graduated from Lees-McRae College, going on to Appalachian but decided to marry before graduating.
Now she is “On the Other Side of Jordan” where she will “Stroll over Heaven with You” (two of her favorite songs) with her late Husband, Dee Mitchell, who survived for their 65th wedding anniversary, passing away on that date, Feb. 15, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her Parents and two Brothers: Billy Lee Greene and Dean Greene.
Bernice loved children and enjoyed cooking wonderful meals. Well known for their bountiful garden, the Mitchells grew and gave away much of their produce. She also canned, made jelly and was darn near famous for her butterscotch pies.
She and her cousin Edwin Greene of Lenoir became the family historians reciting names, dates, and stories of many ancestors and community members. She served as a teacher’s aide at Beech Mountain Elementary.
A gentle, patient woman with a courageous, determined spirit, Bernice overcame much in her 90-plus years. She was a dedicated mother, deeply loved by her husband and all those who knew her.
Remembering her with joy and sadness are her sons: Michael (Phyllis) Mitchell of Beech Mountain, Tim (Shelia) Mitchell of Smithsburg Md., and Keith (Leissa) Mitchell of Dillsburg Pa.; Granddaughter: Sherry (Michael) Estep of Beech Mountain, NC, Karen (Scott) Haas of Granite Falls, NC, Amanda of Dillsburg, Pa.; Grandsons: Timothy (Amanda) of Smithsburg MD, Dustin (Jessica) Mitchell of Waynesboro Pa.; Great-Grandchildren: Christopher, Katylin, Ashton, Zackary, Brigett, Trever, Lenessa, Kileigh, and Trenton; Brother: Wayne (Carleen) Greene of Crossnore, NC; Sister: Gail (Wade) Phillips of Charlotte, NC; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Flat Springs Baptist Church, 1933 Flat Springs Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622, with Rev. John McCurry and Rev. Dean Estep officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. up until the service hour at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow at Flat Springs Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Bernice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
