Claude Bennett “Benny” Young, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
Born on Aug. 26, 1949, in Avery County, he was the son of the late Claude Bennett Young and Beulah Pritchard Young.
Benny was a tall man with a big heart. He was a volunteer at Spruce Pine Fire and Rescue for 46 years and enjoyed helping people however he could. Benny graduated from Central Piedmont Community College in 1969 with an Associate’s Degree in Auto Body Repair. He enjoyed drag racing with his brother, Johnny and working on cars, particularly his 1968 Camaro.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 39 years: Mary Lynn Young of Spruce Pine; his Son: Billy Webber and wife, Tracy of Ledger; his Granddaughters: Holly Buchanan and husband, Justin and Jessi Barnett and husband, Jake of Spruce Pine; his Brothers: Johnny and Robert ”Bobby” Young both of Spruce Pine; his Nieces: Jennifer McNeill of Pittsboro and Kim Reece and husband, Chad of Sparta; his Great Nephews: Cameron and Jake McNeill; his Great Niece: Alexis “Lexi” Reece; and multiple other family and friends.
A funeral service for Benny Young will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Spruce Pine Volunteer Fire Department, with the Rev’s. Clay Dale and Ricky Ray officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Spruce Pine Volunteer Fire Department. Interment will be in the Liberty Hill Baptist Church with local fire department members serving as honor guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webb Funeral Home to help with service costs.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Benny Young’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Young family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.