Benita Birdwell "Bee" Calhoun, age 90, of Lynnhill Lane, Boone, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
Bee was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Benjamin Andrew Birdwell and Marjorie Snapp Birdwell. She was a retired high school teacher, followed by cross country trucking with her husband.
She is survived by two Sons: Barry Calhoun of Boone and Anchorage, Alaska, and Bradley Calhoun and wife, Leigh, of Clayton, NC and Anchorage, Alaska; and one Nephew: Dane Johnson and his wife, Denise, of Fleetwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Buford D. Calhoun; one Son: Rocky Blake Calhoun, and two sisters.
Memorial services for Benita Birdwell "Bee" Calhoun will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be sent to the Calhoun family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
