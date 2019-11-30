Ben Allen Greene, age 74, of Stoney Hollow Road, Elk Park, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
Ben was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Avery County, a son of the late Geter and Rosa Estep Greene. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the biggest blessing of his life, his great-grandchildren. He also had many friends too numerous to mention.
He is survived by his Wife: Jackie Greene of the home; one Daughter: Angela Abrams and husband Stephen of Kitty Hawk, NC; one Son: Brandon Lambert of Atlanta, Ga.; two Granddaughters, whom he raised: Ashley Bunten and husband Josh and Sarah Isaacs, all of Elk Park; one Son-in-law: Chad Isaacs of Vilas; three Grandsons: Nicholas Dugger of Butler, Tenn., Benjamin Abrams, and Dylan Abrams, both of Kitty Hawk; four Great-granddaughters: Harley Potter, Jada Mae Isaacs, Kimberly Bunten, and Adeline Bunten; two Great-grandsons: Landon Bunten and Titus Isaacs; three Sisters: Ruth Harmon and husband Ken of Sugar Grove, and Blanche Williams of Butler, Tenn., Kay Ward and husband Dennis of Elk Park; one Sister-in-law: Joyce Dugger of Butler, Tenn.; one Brother-in-law: Elbert Ward of Elk Park; one Son-in-law: Barry Oliver of Sugar Grove and one Uncle, Ronald Estep of Buffalo, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one beloved Daughter: Kimberly Greene Oliver; a Brother and Sister-in-law: Reed Greene and his wife Edith; a Sister: Sally Ward; two Brothers-in-law: James Williams and Edward Lambert, and a Niece: Deanna Hicks.
Funeral services for Ben Allen Greene were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state at the chapel, from 10 to 11 a.m. Officiating was Pastor Derrick Wilson and Pastor Dean Estep. Burial followed in the Abe Trivette Cemetery in Butler, Tenn.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday morning at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family by clicking to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
