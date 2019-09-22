Belinda Kay Bauer, age 58, of Cocoa, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Newland, NC.
She was born on March 20, 1961, in Orange County, Fla., a daughter of Terrance Lee Browning and Sandra Huth Adermann.
Belinda was a loving mother and wife, a perfectionist, was very determined and loved her grandchildren. She worked in medical billing.
She was preceded in death by her Father: Terrance Lee Browning.
Belinda leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 38 years: George Bauer of Cocoa, Fla.; Mother: Sandra Kay Adermann; Son: Clinton Bauer of Raleigh, NC; Daughter: Samantha Bauer of Cocoa, Fla.; Brother: Bryan Browning (Cheryl) of Eustis, Fla.; Granddaughter: Madison Bauer; Grandson: Brandon Bauer.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bauer family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Belinda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
