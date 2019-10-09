Barbara Jean (Thompson) Killion

Barbara Jean Killion, age 78, of Newland entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday October 6, 2019, at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation. She was a daughter of the late James Cecil and Ruth Pauline Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her Husband: Rufus Killion; Sister: Madge Miller; Brother: Jimmy Thompson and Daughters-in-law: Angela Killion and Cindy Gay. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Newland. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, making blankets and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Roger Killion of Newland, Gary Hogan (Mary) of Arizona, Danny Hogan of Old Fort, Alan Hogan of Johnson City and Ron Killion (Mary) of New Jersey; several Grandchildren; Great-grandchildren; Sisters: Sandy Capaldi and Brenda Ruth, both of Pennsylvania, Cheryl Sparks of Bakersville and Sharon Wright of Spear; and Brother: James Thompson of Pennsylvania. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ in Newland. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church, with Brother Dave Atkins officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 11, at the church cemetery on White Pine Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ in Newland at P.O. Box 38, Newland, NC 28657.
