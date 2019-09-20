Barbara Jane Church, age 55, of Newland, NC, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.
She was born on September 14, 1964, in Watauga County, NC, a daughter of Robert Church and Mary Jane Klutz Aldridge.
Barbara was a very compassionate, loving person, thoughtful and determined. She was a good daughter, a wonderful person and nurse. She touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Mother: Mary Jane Aldridge.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her Father: Robert Church of Newland, NC; Brother: Sim Aldridge of Crossnore, NC; several Aunts and Uncles and many loving Cousins.
Services for Barbara Jane Church will be held at 4 p.m. on, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Pastor Joe Ingham officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Barbara and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
