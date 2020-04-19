Azolene Goins Vest, 90, passed away April 17, 2020 at Wickshire Senior Living facility in Canton, Ga. In addition to her parents, Azolene was predeceased by two Sisters: Marion and Jackie; a Brother: Richard; a Son in-law: Paul Dobson; and her beloved Husband: Leroy.
Surviving are her Brother: Jay; her Daughter: Jackie; her Son: David; and five Grandchildren: Joel Dobson, Robert Dobson, Jonathan Vest, Lauren Vest, Ben Vest; and Great grandson: Theodore Vest. She is also survived by six nieces and a nephew.
Azolene was born in Crossnore, NC on Sept. 12, 1929, the daughter of Noontide McCoury Goins and Cale Goins. She had fondness for her birthplace, the people, and the mountains.
She graduated from Crossnore High School, Class of 1947. After graduation, she moved to New York City to attend business school and met her future husband, Leroy Vest. Leroy was serving in the United States Armed Forces and was granted furlough so they could marry at “The Little Church Around The Corner” on December 14. 1951.
Azolene relocated to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where she worked for many years in the Biology Division at Martin Marietta’s Y12 facility, retiring in 1985. She had a very distinguished career and was recognized often for her accomplishments and work ethic. Coworkers loved her and continued to reach out for many years post-retirement.
Azolene was considerate and gentle with the wellbeing of others a priority to her. Altruistic describes her. Love for her family was warm and unconditional. All who knew her were left with a memorable imprint of her kindness and wisdom. She listened well and was compassionate. If someone was having a difficult time in their life, she was a ministering angel sharing love and guidance. With open arms, her hugs were given often and filled with lasting comfort.
An athlete at heart, Azolene enjoyed playing basketball in high school. Her passion for sports continued. She was an avid sports fan and looked forward to attending and watching football and basketball games. She would peer through the newspaper’s gameday schedule to plan out her favorite teams to watch. Dressed in supporting colors, the Tennessee Vols and North Carolina Tar Heels always topped her viewing list.
Azolene was a beautiful woman who taught us all about love, compassion, family, and being fearless. She will be missed dearly.
Resulting from current Covid-19 circumstances, a memorial to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. She will be buried next to her husband at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, with Rev. Larry Moore officiating. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering of only 10 people will be allowed at the graveside.
Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary.
