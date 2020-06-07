Aris Linville Ward, age 95, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at Hillview Nursing Home, Elizabethton, Tenn.
He was born Aug. 26, 1924, in Avery County, NC to the late Charlie Lee Ward and Kizzy Presnell Ward. He was a retired farmer, who loved to work in the fields and watch things grow. After retirement and giving up farming, he and his wife, Grace moved to Elizabethton, Tenn., where he continued growing a large garden which he shared with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife of 64 years: Grace Hicks Ward, whom he dearly loved; two Grandsons: Brian Ward and Tracey Ward; and three Brothers: Arnold Ward, Lonnie Ward and Conard Ward.
Those left to cherish his memories are his eight children, Sons: Charles Ward, Jerry Ward, and wife Betty of Elk Park, NC, Linville Dean of Elizabethton, Tenn., Richard Ward and wife Wanda, and Harold Ward of Elk Park, NC; three Daughters: Frances Taylor and husband Newland, Shirley Shook and husband Paul of Elizabethton, and Teresa Ward of Elk Park, NC; a Brother: Earl and wife, Pansy Ward of Hudson, NC; two Sisters: Rose and husband, Julius Hicks, and Berlie Ward; 14 Grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Aris Linville Ward will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8 2020, at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services in Elizabethton, Tenn., with Rev. George Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
The graveside service will follow at Ward Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hillview Nursing Home for all their care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by clicking to www.hathaway-percy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Ward family.
