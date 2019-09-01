Ariel Clairese Hedrick, age 33, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. A native of Mitchell County, she was preceded in death by her father: Kenny Hedrick; paternal Grandparents: Glenn and Betty Hedrick, and maternal Grandparents: Bobby and Mary Craig Lowery.
Ariel was a loving mother, sister and daughter. She was very outgoing, always spoke her mind and never knew a stranger.
Surviving is her Mother: Rebecca Lynn Hedrick; her Husband: Trey McCall of the home; Children: Daxton and Della McCall; a twin Sister: Kari Hedrick of Spruce Pine; Brothers: Mark Hedrick of Morganton, and Isaac Hedrick, and wife, Kati, of Spruce Pine; Nieces: Tanna Myers, Tessa Myers, and Ashtyn Hedrick; Nephews: Tyler Myers and Desmond Hedrick.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Speaker Ben McCall and Mark Hedrick will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
