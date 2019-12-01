Annie Keener Hicks, age 75, of Banner Elk, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 17, 1943, to the late Casel L. and Roszella H. Keener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sister: Sandra Keener.
Annie is survived by her loving Husband: Len Hicks and Daughter: Katheryn Caudill of Banner Elk; three Brothers: Allen Keener of Long Island, NY, Jimmy Keener and wife Ann of Pineola, and Bruce Keener of Heaton; one Sister: Lois Keener of Mobile, Ala.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, prior to the service.
Interment took place in the Heaton Cemetery following the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful treatment and care of Annie and other family members.
Online condolences can be given by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
