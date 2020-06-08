Annie Heaton, age 95, of Heaton, NC passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her residence. She is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior and her loving husband James, and it doesn’t get any better than that.
She was born on August 19, 1924, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Isaac Greer and the late Dena Wilson Greer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband of 69 years: James M. Heaton II; Grandson: Jonathan Heaton; Brothers: John, William and Fred Greer.
Mama Ann has left to cherish her memories her Sons: James M. Heaton III (Doris), Gregory Heaton (Linda); Grandsons: James M. Heaton IV (Debbie), Matthew Heaton (Miranda), Gregory Heaton (Jessica); Granddaughter: Christie Eldridge (Alac); Great Grandsons: Gregory Martin (Amanda), Jacob Heaton, Kyle Heaton; Great-Granddaughters: Cheynne Ruppard (Clay), Montana Underwood, Elizabeth Heaton, Sarah McGill, Amy Heaton, Madison Heaton, Audi Cait Heaton; Great-Great Granddaughter: Chloe Ruppard; Great-Great Grandson: Logan Martin.
Annie graduated from Lees-McRae College and was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church, where she served on various committees in the church. When the church doors were open, Annie and her family were there. She worked as a Ward Secretary at the Grace Hospital and Cannon Hospital in Banner Elk. She went to work for Avery County Department of Social Services in 1973, She was employed as an Income Maintenance Caseworker II in the Aid to Families with Dependant Children Program. Mrs. Heaton worked closely with other agencies in the county and helped numerous families in times of crisis. She was always willing to find new resources when families had special needs which could not be met through regular programs. She retired from Social Services in 1989. She loved to share her knowledge of Genealogy with her family and friends, which now falls to her niece, Kathy.
Services for Annie Heaton will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from the Grandfather Chapel with James M. Heaton III officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Heaton Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Alfred Earwood and his staff, the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital and to the Angels and Staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving care and support they have provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heaton Cemetery Fund, 1520 Curtis Creek Road, Elk Park, NC. 28622
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Heaton family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Annie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
