Anna P. Reece, age 65, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 26, 1954, in Crossnore, NC, a daughter of Joe Bill Calloway and Marie Issacs Calloway.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband: Frank Edward Reece; Son: Carols Bailey; Sister: Wilma Jean Calloway; Brother: Jimmy Calloway; Love of her Life, her Dog: Lottie.
Anna was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Anna loved her husband Frank more than anything else and just wanted to be with him. She also loved her dog Lottie and her new dog Snowflake. She gave to people who were in need, she enjoyed hanging out with her friends and doing puzzles with them. She loved all kinds of flowers and she also enjoyed collecting Indian stuff. She was a true friend to everybody and she also prayed for all her friends and family daily. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and anything that was the color pink.
Anna leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Terry (Amy Laughter) Bailey of Newland, NC; Stepson: Terry (David Blair) Reece of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Stepson: David Reece of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Stepson: Ronnie Reece of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Sister: Edith Calloway of Burnsville, NC; Brother: Clyde (Hazel) Calloway of Newland, NC; Brother: Jerome Calloway of Hickory, NC; Niece: Margaret Miller of Newland, NC; Great Niece: Brandy (Ricky Thompson) Calloway of Newland, NC; Great Nephew: Austin Calloway of Newland, NC; Special Great Great Nieces: Tyrah & Vanessa Calloway of Newland, NC; Special Step Great Grandchildren: Memphis & Rebecca; Special Friend: Leonard Johnson of Newland, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service for Anna P. Reece will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. Brent Price officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. up until the service hour at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The Family of Anna would like to offer a Special Thank You to Dr. Alfred Earwood for many years of love and taking care of her, her family at Linville Cove Apartments, all the nurses at Cannon Memorial Hospital, and the Avery Co. EMS.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Reece family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Anna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.