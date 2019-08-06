Ann Ruth Chinault, age 73, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, born on Dec. 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Otto Matthew Felker and Ruth Simpson Felker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving Husband: Ray Daniel Chinault, Sr.; one Brother: Harold Felker; and one Sister-in-law: Patricia Robinson.
A graduate of Glen Burnie High School in Glen Burnie, Md., Ann was fortunate to have married her high school sweetheart, Ray D. Chinault, Sr. She loved reading and studying her Bible daily, and working in her garden. Ann, renowned for her cooking and a great hostess, had worked in the PTSD unit at Coatesville Veterans Affair Medical Center in Pennsylvania before transferring to Tampa, Fla. Following retirement, she moved to Roan Mountain, Tenn., where she recently was assisting her daughter with her beauty salon.
Left to cherish her memories are one Son: Ray Chinault, Jr. (Lisa); one Daughter: Michelle Evans (Daniel); one Grandson, whom she was proud of: Alec Evans; one Brother: Crag Felker (Patricia); a number of nieces and nephews; Sister-in-law: Linda Felker; Brother-in-law: David Robinson; and her Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law: Linda and James McCormick.
In keeping with Ann’s wishes, no services are planned. Family and friends wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so online by clicking to www.beamfuneralservice.com.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Chinault’s memory are asked to consider Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or by clicking to www.alz.org.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Chinault family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, click to www.beamfuneralservice.com.
