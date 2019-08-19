Ann Janelle Ward, age 85, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Hazel Greene Hughes. Ann was a member of the Henson Creek Baptist Church and was an avid reader, enjoyed working word puzzles and was a fabulous cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Warfield Ward; and Brother: Roger Hughes.
Ann is survived by her Brother: John Hughes of Johnson City, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews include two special Nieces: Heather Hughes and Lori English, and special Nephew: Michael Hylemon.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home, with Rev. Junior Carver officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and burial will be in the Lee Gouge Cemetery on Fork Mtn Road in Bakersville, NC. Memorials may be made to the Henson Creek Baptist Church.
