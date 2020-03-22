Ann Carol Howard Thompson, age 60, died March 17, 2020, at her home in Newland, NC.
Ann was born Dec. 27, 1959, to Nancy Bockler Alexander and David Collie Howard in Melbourne, Fla. She worked as a dental hygienist, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newland, NC, and Creekside Community Church in Gainesville, Fla. Ann was a flute player, a choir member, and a gardener.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, and two Brothers: Glenn and Neil Howard.
She is survived by her Mother: Nancy Alexander, and Step father: Jim Alexander, of Orange City, Fla.; her Husband: Victor Philip Thompson of Newland, NC; her Children: Heather Hamlin and her husband, Timothy of Charlotte, and Jeremy Thompson and his wife, Kristy, of Elk Park; and by her Grandchildren: Caleb and Kayla Ross and Josiah Hamlin, all of Charlotte, NC.
Services to honor Ann will be held in both Newland, NC, and in Gainesville, Fla., at a later date.
