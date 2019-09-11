Ann Beeson Gouge, age 100, of Johnson City, Tenn., died in her home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, with her daughter by her side.
Ann was born on Dec. 25, 1918, to the late D.R. Beeson Sr. and Elma Rankin Beeson in Johnson City. She graduated from Science Hill High School and Tusculum College. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she once served as president.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was in the choir, circle No. 3, and the Ann King Sunday School class. She was a member of the DAR and twice served as Regent. For four years, Ann taught elementary school in the Johnson City Schools. A musician her whole life, Ann began the string orchestra program in the Johnson City Schools and served as the director of the program for 19 years. She was a member of the American String Teachers Association, the Wednesday Morning Music Club, and served on the music committee as a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Monday Club.
Ann helped found the Johnson City Symphony, where she played as a violinist for 40 years, once appearing as a soloist in the Pops concert. She also played for the opening of WJHL-TV. She was a member of the Cantabile Music Ensemble along with her two best friends, Ann Patton and the late Mary Ann Berry. She played for numerous weddings and special events in the Tri-State area. After retiring from the school system, Ann taught private violin lessons for more than 20 years. As a volunteer, Ann played for, among others, the Senior Citizens Center and Cannon Hospital, both in Avery County, NC and Asbury, Wellington and Appalachian Christian Village in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her Husband: Gerry C. Gouge; two Sisters: Betty Beeson Helms, and Mary Beeson Ellison; her Brother: D. R. Beeson Jr.; and a Nephew: Tom Helms.
Ann is survived by her Daughter: Jann Gouge; two Nieces: Ann Caroline Bean and Mary Beth Helms and their families; two Nephews: Rick Beeson and David Ellison and their families; and a Cousin: Battle Robinson and her family.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Renee and George Pitts, Steven Tester, the staff of Red Lobster, the women of First Presbyterian Church, and the nurses of Ballad Health Hospice. There will be a Celebration of the Resurrection service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church (105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604) under the direction of the Rev. Paul Helphinstine. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The River in care of First Presbyterian Church, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 668886, Charlotte, NC 28266-8886, or the Gideons International (www.gideons.org/donate) or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Memories and condolences may be shared by clicking to www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Gouge family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.