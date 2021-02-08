Angela Farrell Evans, 96, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away Feb. 3, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Angela was born on January 3, 1925 in Athens, Greece to Pantelis and Parthenope (Leptos) Paidoussis. On October 20, 2000, she married Thomas Evans who passed on December 26, 2019. On July 30, 1971, Angela married William Farrell, who preceded her in death on June 23, 1992.
Angela loved to play cards. She was a master bridge player and played three times a week until she was locked down by the Covid-19 virus. She was very athletic and especially liked to play tennis and swim.
Survivors include her brother, Michael (Vrissis) Paidoussis of Montreal, Canada; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Gengler of Fort Jennings, Ohio, and Mary Evans of St. Peters, Missouri; stepsons, Michael Farrell of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Stephen Farrell of Rosemere, Quebec, Canada; stepdaughters, Maureen Biledung of Rosemere, Quebec, Canada, Geraldine Farrell of Valley Glen, California, and Colleen Farrell of St. Lazare, Quebec, Canada; and step-grandchildren, David (Tammy) Beck and Elisa Beck Berry of Plumtree, NC and Thomas (Candace) Beck of Stuarts Draft, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands, William Farrell, and Thomas Evans; stepson, Brian Farrell and brothers-in-law, Robert (Bob) Evans, Jerry Evans, and James Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Vitas Hospice, 11380 SW Village Parkway, Suite 100, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 or Children’s Hope Alliance, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Fla. 34986. Burial will follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.
An online obituary may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com