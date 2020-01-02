Anarose Byrd, age 80, of Shady Lane, Bakersville, NC entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Anarose was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a beautiful person inside and out and was once a contestant in The Rhododendron Pageant in 1958. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed the outdoors.
She was a daughter of the late Roy and Pearl McKinney Greene. Anarose loved her work with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department, and was also manager for Circulation Library in Gwinnett County, Ga.
Survivors include one Daughter: Rosemarie Janke (Siegfried) of Spring Valley, Ill.; two Sons: Tony Byrd (Selina), of Newland, NC, and Gaylen Byrd, of Bakersville, NC; two Sisters: Florence Ingram, of Burnsville, NC, and Rachel Redmon (Ronnie), of Asheville, NC; three Grandchildren: Ariel Thomas, Danielle Byrd, and Elijah Byrd; one Great grandson: Mason Thomas; and several Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her Husband: Foster Byrd; one Sister: Phyllis Sullins; and a Brother: Ancle Greene.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home, with Rev Brent Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the service time. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Harrell Hill Rd.).
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
