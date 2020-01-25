Amy J. Laughter, age 49, of Big Plumtree Creek Road, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home.
Amy loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. She liked to hunt, garden and spend time with her sidekick pet pig, Pork Chop.
Amy was preceded in death by her Parents: James and JoAnn Laughter; Sisters: Dianne Ingram, Vickie Love, Cathy Hughes and Emily Britain.
She leaves behind to miss her and cherish memories are her Daughters: April Woody and Heather Woodie, both of Spruce Pine, NC; her lifelong Companion: Terry Bailey of Newland, NC; Grandchildren: Rebecca Woody, Memphis Arnett and Derick Bolick of Spruce Pine, NC, and Rachel Bailey, Sarah Bailey and Corey Bailey of Newland, NC; one Brother: Jamie Laughter of Burke County, NC; four Sisters: Angie Minish of Marion, NC, Stacey Blizzard of Georgia, Jane Hollifield of Marion, NC, Tammy Hughes of Burke County, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Big Meadows Church at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Laughter family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
