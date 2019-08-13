Alvin Trivett, age 57, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Alvin was born in Crossnore, NC to the late Leslie Hubert and Lois Ann White Trivett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one Sister: Lynice Ruth Trivett.
Alvin’s first and main priority was his family, especially his children. Secondly, Alvin loved anything and everything about cars. He enjoyed going to car shows and auto races in his spare time. He was also an attendee of Laurel Fork Ministry.
Those left to cherish his memory include three Sons: Michael, Christopher and Dakota Trivett, all of Elizabethton, Tenn.; one Daughter: Elizabeth Trivett of Cherokee, NC; one Granddaughter: Lydia Franks of Cherokee, NC; five Sisters: Loretta Bartlett of East Bend, NC, Becky Barnett of East Bend, NC, Lisa Christ of Bahama, NC, Kelly Trivett of King, NC and Kim Brinkley of Newland, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Alvin Trivett will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Ronnie Reece officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service hour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin’s best friend, Jerry Smallman, and other additional special friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; (212) 668-1000.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Alvin and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tenn.
