Alton Burleson and Rabun Burleson

Alton Burleson, 75, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a brief illness.
Mr. Burleson was born July 13, 1942, in Avery County, to the late Arnold and Oma Burleson. He was a member of Zion Road Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Mary Ruth Huskins Burleson; a Son: Brian Burleson; and Brothers: Eddie, Arnold, Tony and Gary.
Survivors include his Sons: Rick and Dwayne Burleson, both of Valdese; his Grandchildren: Jimmy Bright (RJ) and Nichole Burleson, Daniel Burleson, Allison Burleson, Dakota Burleson, Josh Burleson, Chris Burleson, David Burleson, Jessica Burleson, and Hailey and Holly Bennett; his Great-grandchildren: Haley and Prestin Bright, Zachary Burleson, Pazliegh Burleson, Emily Burleson, Skylar Burleson and Lexie Burleson; also surviving are his Siblings: “Rabun” Ray Burleson, “Matavia” Ann Shuffler, Sandra Motley and Betty Johnson.
Interment took place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton.
Mr. Rabun Burleson, 75, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.
Rabun was born July 13, 1942, in Avery County, to the late Arnold Burleson and Oma Thelma Cole Burleson. He was a retired painter by trade and was a loving father, grandfather and brother to all his family.
In addition to his Parents, he was preceded in death by his Brothers: Eddie, Tony and Alton Burleson. Survivors include his Children: April Renee Brank of Connelly Springs, Shane Alan Burleson of Hickory and Chasity La’Na Burleson of Catawba. Also surviving are his Sisters: Betty Johnson, “Matavia” Ann Shuffler and Sandra Motley.
Known as “The Burleson Triplets,” Rabun, Alton and Matavia lived in the Hughes community with their family, and numerous cousins prior to moving to the Morganton/Valdese area in the early 1960s.
They attended Newland schools, and were known throughout the local area as “a talented and harmonizing singing trio,” in addition to being a very industrious trio both in the bean and cabbage fields, plus herb gathering. Their beautiful harmonies and joyful countenance will be missed by those who knew them!
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese served the Burleson family.
