Algie Alton Clawson 92, of Crown Point, Ind., passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a recent fall. Algie was born June 15, 1927, in Carter County, Tenn., to the late Henry and Bertha (Walsh) Clawson.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his Wife: Lillie Bell (Potter) Clawson of Elk Park, NC; his oldest Son: Dale Clawson, who died in 2006; two Brothers: Dover Clawson and Herbert Clawson; six Sisters: Trilla Clawson, Pauline Trivett, Eula Kyte, Novella Dugger, Lorena Sheets and Alma Harmon.
Algie is survived by one Son: Doyle Clawson of Hickory, NC; Grandsons: Tim Clawson and wife Liz of Morganton, Mark Clawson, and Granddaughter, Linda Clawson; one Sister: Edith (Clawson) Jones and husband Ford of Elk Park, NC; six Great grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Algie served in the US Army and saw active duty in Korea. He enjoyed working and continued to do so even after retirement. Algie loved raising and caring for chickens and continued to be able to do so until his fall. He always owned many varieties of chickens, pheasants and peacocks. He had numerous squirrels and deer that he fed and looked after regularly. He also enjoyed working on cars and loved dogs. Algie was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He spent a lot of time alone but, had a lot of friends who he kept up with regularly.
The family wishes to thank a neighbor and dear friend of Algie’s, Cesar, who was a help in all the times of need over the past several years. A special thank you to Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland for supplying the temporary grave marker.
Algie was laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Beech Mountain Cemetery beside his son Dale and near his mother, Bertha Clawson.
