Alfred Ransome Clark, 70, of Morganton, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021 following a period of declining health.
He was the last child born at home in Jonas Ridge on March 26, 1950 to the late Albert Harry Clark and Myrtle Woodie Clark. It took several months for someone to come off the snowy mountain to record his birth certificate.
Ransome was a member of Walker Road Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 15 years and contributed countless hours to the building and grounds. He was the “grillmaster” at most picnics and fellowship activities. Ransome was passionate in his support of church mission work, especially Samaritan’s Purse — Operation Christmas Child. Ransome lived a Christian life of fellowship, inspiring those around him to draw closer to God.
Ransome retired from the NC Department of Transportation and was also a Lance Cracker salesman. He was known in the community as “Handsome Ransome the Lance Man.”
Ransome enjoyed restoring old cars and trucks, bringing them from old rust buckets to incredible works of art. He shared those skills and knowledge with others around him. He was known for his dry sense of humor and storytelling of real-life events. Ransome enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and was a professional piddler and hard-working handyman. He was always willing to help family, friends, and strangers in need, never saying “no” to anyone.
Ransome is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jayne Crowe Clark of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Dawn Clark; brothers, Lloyd Clark (Marilyn), Allen Clark (friend, Rose Austin), and Richard Clark (Linda); sisters, Mary Clark Aldridge and Sylvia Clark Loftis; special friends, David Anthony and June Kuhne; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Walker Road Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the church with Dr. Dewey Thomas, Pastor Jesse Carr, and the Rev. Steve Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in Calloway Cemetery in Jonas Ridge.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walker Road Baptist Church (designated for Samaritan’s Purse or Building and Grounds) or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.