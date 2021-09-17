Alfred "Joe" L. Benfield, 71, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 (after bravely fighting cancer) at his home with his family by his side.
Joe was born on September 20, 1949 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late A.J. Wright and the late Della Benfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Luis Felipe and Esperanza Sarti of Guatamela Central America.
He enjoyed his life and family in Avery County and volunteered with the Avery County Rescue Squad. Joe enjoyed working as Christmas Tree Farmer and fishing, hunting, hiking, traveling with friends and family. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1967-1973 during the Vietnam War. While deployed as a guard at the American Embassy in Guatemala in Central America, he met the love of his life, Rosa.
Alfred leaves behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Rosa Maria Sarti Benfield; daughter, Annabella (Brian) Cole; two sons, Luis A (Natalie) Benfield, Shane (Abbey) Benfield; six grandchildren, Adrianna and Cierra Cole, Elijah, Jude, Reese and Charlotte Benfield; four sisters, Donna (Harold) Gragg, Gail Smith, Joyce (Jeff) Bumgarner, June (Tim) Smith; and two very special cousins, Harry Benfield, Jr. and Gary Benfield; He cherished every moment with extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins both here in the United States and in Guatemala Central America.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Scott Resnik and the Veterans Group, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Dr. Robert Clark and the Charles George VA Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Veterans Group.
