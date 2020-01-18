Albert H. Miller, Jr., age 76, of Willow Lane, Todd, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
Albert was born March 11, 1943 in Watauga, a son of the late Albert H. Miller, Sr. and Ann Miller. He was a retired mechanic for IRC/TRW in Boone, and was a member of Proffitt's Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by two Daughters: Theresa Bryan and husband Curtis of Boone, and Angie Miller and her friend, Debbie of Banner Elk; two Sons: Larry Miller and wife Gail of Granite Falls, and David Miller of Todd; his Grandchildren: Heather Miller and husband Jason, Sarah Cook and husband Josh, Aubrey Miller, Annalise Miller, Chasity Matheson and husband David, Savannah Norris and husband Carl, Troy Luttrell, and Nichole; his Great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Hannah, Charlie, Silas, Aristotle, Aquaria, Zepherie, Raylan, and Tulsa; four Sisters: Evonne Settle of Boone, Trudy Thompson of Vilas, Imogene Braswell, and Joanne Smith and husband Johnnie, all of Todd; two Brothers: Oral Miller, and Mark Miller and his friend Jon, all of Todd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Barbara Miller, and one Grandson: Avery Miller.
Funeral services for Albert H. Miller, Jr. will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Braswell and Pastor Stephen Braswell. Burial will follow in Proffitt's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC, or to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
The family would like to thank to the doctors and staff of Medi Home Hospice for their special care of Albert.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family by clicking to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
