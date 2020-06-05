Adrienne “Billie” Place Leeper, age 90, of Bristol, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Elmcroft of Bristol. She was born on July 1, 1929 in Norfolk, Va., a daughter of the late Sterling Palmer and Lucille Williams Potts. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Hudson Bartlett and Lucille Walker.
Billie graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk. She attended William and Mary College and then James Madison University where she received her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She was employed with the Franklin County, Va. School System. Billie was an avid hiker and loved to travel. She was a proud member of the National Audubon Society and supported Greenpeace, The Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association.
She is survived by her sons, Kelly Victor Place and companion Katherine Lim and Scott Place and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Ryan Place, Stephanie Place Buchanan and husband Matt and Tyler Place and fiancée Lorrie Martin; great grandson, Jackson Palmer Buchanan; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Per Billie’s wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held.
