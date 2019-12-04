To my Avery County Friends and Family:
Thank you from the deep places in my soul for your outpouring of love and compassion throughout this past month since the sudden death of my Boyfriend Craig Stephen Snider. Your constant devotion to me and my family and Craig’s family through prayer, visits, calls, texts, flowers, cards, food and attendance at Craig’s service has been so appreciated and welcomed.
Although Craig was from Easley, SC, he had lived in the High Country part-time over the past two years and became very involved at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk and the LMC College Ministry through Mt. Calvary. Many have given memorial gifts for this Partnership Ministry.
Thank you to Scott Huskins Funeral and Cremation Services, LLC for conducting the Memorial Service at Mt. Calvary on Nov. 17. Scott traveled all the way from Canton, Ga., to assist my family at one of our greatest times of need. His compassion and care will forever be appreciated.
Thank you for sharing and allowing Craig’s memory to continue through this ministry he was so passionate about. I am forever grateful to all for being “A Friend that loves at all times.” (Proverbs 17:17)
Judy Shomaker
Commented