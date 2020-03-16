LINVILLE — In response to the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Williams YMCA of Avery County will be closed through Monday, March 30, according to a release from Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley.
"With the closing of schools across the state and the governor's banning of gatherings of more than 100 people, the Williams YMCA will be closed for two weeks beginning on Monday, March 16. Reopening is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31," the release from Oakley stated. "This decision was not made in haste or taken lightly. While this decision may not be the most popular, the YMCA is a socially responsible nonprofit committed to providing safe and healthy environments for adults and children. It is with the advisement of the Williams YMCA Board of Directors, many state and local health experts, YMCA of the USA and the NC State Alliance of YMCAs that we make this decision."
During the hiatus, the YMCA will be "strategizing safe and effective ways to meet the needs" of children, families and older adults, working with community partners to provide food, medication and other goods to those in need, as well as engaging with essential services to eliminate obstacles that their employees have getting to work.
"We will be engaged, we will serve others and we will get through these uncertain times together," Oakley stated.
The release encouraged members to continue to pay membership fees, as the revenue will be used to continue to help others. It also noted that in coming days, the organization hopes to announce a virtual workout relationship that will allow individuals and their families to workout together from home and will incur no cost.
"We are asking you to support us in service of our "own" community," according to the release. "The coronavirus has created enormous uncertainty; however, how we manage it is in our control. Join us in creating a history that demonstrates how we came together and served those who needed us the most. Let us tell the story of the "meaningful" ways in which we responded."
