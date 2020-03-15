BOONE — A Watauga County resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). This is the first presumptive positive case in Watauga County, according to AppHealthCare.
The resident is in isolation at home and did have travel history.
“We have been preparing should we see a positive case of COVID-19 in our community. Now that we have a positive case, we will continue to work diligently to protect the public’s health," said Jennifer Greene, health director of AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. "It is our top priority, and we will work to keep the community informed.”
AppHealthCare is working closely with local partners and agencies to ensure the public’s health is protected and precautions are being taken to protect all residents of Watauga County, it said.
“We are confident in public health’s ability to lead this effort and appreciate their partnership with Watauga County and other local agencies to protect our community’s health,” said Deron Geouque, Watauga County manager, in a statement.
"We understand that people are going to have questions and we encourage the public to call us or their local provider if they are ill and believe they may need care," AppHealthCare stated.
"We want to remind the public to share credible, reliable information and practice prevention measures like hand-washing, covering your cough and sneeze and cleaning frequently touched surfaces," it said.
“We want to continue to encourage the community to not use the hospital emergency room unless it is a true emergency. We need to preserve our local hospital capacity to respond throughout this event to meet the various healthcare needs that require urgent action in our community,” said Greene.
"Be aware that you may hear about people who have been instructed by their health care provider to self-isolate since they have been tested for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus)," the health department stated. "This does not mean that they have tested positive, it means that they are being guided to stay home until a test result is provided. This is a standard procedure for managing public health outbreaks."
COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) signs and symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
If you develop a fever, symptoms of respiratory illness or think you may have COVID-19, please call your health care provider. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your symptoms so they can be prepared. Calls can be made to AppHealthCare or can be directed to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. To find more information, go to www.AppHealthCare.com or www.apprhs.org.
Those at higher risk for severe illness include adults over the age of 65; those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; and people with weakened immune systems.
On March 12 and 14, Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued new recommendations for all people in North Carolina to prevent and reduce the spread of infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.