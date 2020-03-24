BOONE — Effective Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m., visitors will not be allowed at any of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s hospitals in order to help protect its patients, family members and health care workers from the spread of COVID-19.
This includes inpatient and outpatient facilities at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis in the following situations:
- Hospitalized minors (maximum of two family members per day)
- Patients at the end of life (maximum of two family members per day)
- Patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility
- Patients giving birth (maximum of two family members or support people per day)
The health and safety of patients, their families and team members remains a top priority for ARHS, it said.
"Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time," ARHS stated. "Rest assured that our patients (your family, friends and neighbors) are receiving exceptional care from our outstanding physicians, nurses and staff."
For more information, click to apprhs.org/covid19.
