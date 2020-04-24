Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.