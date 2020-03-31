SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Village of Sugar Mountain issued a Supplemental State of Emergency Declaration midday on Tuesday, March 31, with an addition specific to individuals arriving for overnight stays within the village.
"Effective upon the signing of this proclamation, all residents and non-residents of the Village of Sugar Mountain arriving for overnight stays are strongly encouraged, while present at the Village, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or seven days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if arrival was preceded by overnights outside the High Country," Section 3 of the supplemental declaration states. "The only exceptions to this provision are the commuting "essential" workforce and emergency response workers as coordinated through the Avery County Emergency Services Director, the Toe River Health Department Director, and/or Police Chief and his designees.
The original village State of Emergency Declaration, which was initially issued on March 24, remains in effect remains in effect until further notice.
The State of North Carolina issued a State of Emergency on March 10, while Avery County issued a countywide State of Emergency Declaration on March 20. Governor Roy Cooper issued a Stay at Home executive order on March 27 that went into effect at 5 p.m. on March 30 for a period of 30 days.
