Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.