AVERY COUNTY — The National Weather Service Greenville/Spartanburg Office released a special weather statement on Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding the possibility of a light wintry mix possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, Jan. 8.
A moist warm front will move over the North Carolina mountains tonight, bringing with it abundant moisture and a chance of light precipitation. Meanwhile, cold and dry air will push south along the east side of the Appalachians. Some areas near the east-facing Blue Ridge Escarpment, north of Interstate 40, will be near freezing when the precipitation begins late tonight or early Sunday morning. A wintry mix of rain and sleet is expected in these areas, according to the statement.
A few colder spots may sink below freezing, causing rain to change to freezing rain. Slick spots could develop on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, due to light accumulation of ice and sleet. Slippery road conditions may last into midday. Drive with extra caution if traveling late Saturday night or Sunday morning.
