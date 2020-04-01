MITCHELL COUNTY — The Mitchell County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified on Wednesday afternoon, April 1, that a Mitchell County resident has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is in isolation.
Public health staff have initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
The Mitchell County Health Department will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
"It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease," Diane Creek, Director of Toe River Health District, said. "Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms."
Creek added a word of encouragement regarding the county and its community members.
“We are blessed in Mitchell County to have a strong community," Creek added. "Your public officials and county leadership are continuing to work to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part by following the guidelines, and by remembering that we’re all in this together, and to support one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.