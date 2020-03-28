HIGH COUNTRY — On March 28, the Boone-based Christian international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse released an announcement regarding relief efforts that have begun in New York City.
According to the statement, “Samaritan’s Purse deployed its Emergency Field Hospital to New York City, N.Y., where the local medical infrastructure is severely overwhelmed. In cooperation with FEMA, New York state officials and local hospital authorities, Samaritan’s Purse will open a 68-bed field hospital, specially designed as a respiratory care unit.”
On March 17, the organization launched an “identical hospital” and started assessing patients in Cremona, Italy.
“An advance team arrived in New York on March 27 to begin assessments and site preparation,” the release said. “The Emergency Field Hospital is being trucked from North Carolina on four Samaritan’s Purse tractor-trailers.”
Once construction begins, it takes about 48 hours for medical personnel to begin seeing patients.
“People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed,” said Franklin Graham, president of the relief organization, in a statement. “We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden. This is what Samaritan’s Purse does — we respond in the middle of crises to help people in Jesus’ name. Please pray for our teams and for everyone around the world affected by the virus.”
The release also mentioned that “the United States now has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 with nearly half of these cases in New York state. Thousands of new cases are reported each day.”
For more information on Samaritan’s Purse COVID-19 relief effort and its other causes, click to www.samaritanspurse.org.
