All election results are unofficial pending canvassing certification
Town of Banner Elk Mayor
Brenda Lyerly: 37 ballots (100 percent)
Town of Banner Elk Council Members (three seats available)
David Lecka: 36 ballots (36.73 percent)
Allen Bolick: 31 ballots (31.63 percent)
Charles B. VonCanon, Jr.: 31 ballots (31.63 percent)
Town of Beech Mountain Town Council (three seats available)
Jimmie Accardi: 20 ballots (34.48 percent)
Kelly Melang: 10 ballots (17.24 percent)
Renee Castiglione: 9 ballots (15.52 percent)
Carl Marquardt: 8 ballots (13.79 percent)
Erin Gonyea: 7 ballots (12.07 percent)
Wendel Sauer: 3 ballots (5.17 percent)
Write-In: 1 ballot (1.72 percent)
Town of Crossnore Mayor
David (Eddie) Yarber: 36 ballots (100.00 percent)
Town of Crossnore Aldermen (three seats available)
Jesse C. Smith: 33 ballots (33.33 percent)
Roy A. Ingram: 26 ballots (26.26 percent)
Jane Milanovich: 24 ballots (24.24 percent)
Theron (Terry) Smith: 15 ballots (15.15 percent)
Write-In: 1 ballot (1.01 percent)
Town of Elk Park Mayor
Daniel Boone: 49 ballots (90.74 percent)
Write-In: 5 ballots (9.26 percent)
Town of Elk Park Council Member (five seats available)
Joel Whitley: 42 ballots (19.44 percent)
Tommy Norman: 36 ballots (16.67 percent)
Michael Smith: 36 ballots (16.67 percent)
Tony Eller: 33 ballots (15.28 percent)
Bradley (Brad) Benfield: 32 ballots (14.81 percent)
Elaine (McKinney) Crane: 18 ballots (8.33 percent)
Bruce Hicks: 17 ballots (7.87 percent)
Write-In: 2 ballots (0.93 percent)
Village of Grandfather Mayor
Bob Donovan: 10 ballots (100 percent)
Village of Grandfather Village Council Member (two seats available)
Charles (Chick) Fuller: 10 ballots (50 percent)
Richard C. Norman:10 ballots (50 percent)
Town of Newland Council Member (three seats available)
Christian Hughes (Christie) Carpenter: 51 ballots (42.15 percent)
Kenny Caraway: 28 ballots (23.14 percent)
David Paul Calvert: 23 ballots (19.01 percent)
Write-In: 19 ballots (15.70 percent)
Town of Seven Devils Town Council (three seats available)
Larry Fontaine: 10 ballots (29.41 percent)
Jeff Williams: 10 ballots (29.41 percent)
Kay Ehlinger: 7 ballots (20.59 percent)
Write-In: 4 ballots (11.76 percent)
Wayne Bonomo: 3 ballots (8.82 percent)
Village of Sugar Mountain Mayor
Gunther Jochl: 39 ballots (88.64 percent)
Write-In: 5 ballots (11.36 percent)
Village of Sugar Mountain Council Member (two seats available)
Jonathan D. Green: 45 ballots (51.14 percent)
Lewis (Van) Lecka: 36 ballots (40.91 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.