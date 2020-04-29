CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has concluded its work for the Spring 2020 Board of Directors meeting, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 28 and 29, 2020, via virtual platform, according to an April 29 media release from the NCHSAA.
As a result of the two days of meetings, a number of measures were passed by the board affecting high school athletics, including the following:
- Approved policy mirroring the state board of education’s decision to extend the validity of Pre-Participation Examinations (PPE) conducted on or after April 1, 2019. The board also acknowledged a state board of education decision to allow academic eligibility for any student meeting local promotion standards during the fall semester of 2020-2021.
- The board declared co-champions for the NCHSAA state basketball championships of 2020, conferring the honor upon all regional champions following the decision to cancel the state championships in 2020 in response to COVID-19.
- The board approved an adjusted contact definition and new contact limitations for football which was developed in partnership between the NC Football Coaches Association and the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
- In addition, the board approved adjustments to the soccer playoff calendar (now a Monday-Thursday format for early rounds) and an adjustment to allow regular season contests to end as a tie in men’s and women’s soccer following two 10-minute overtime periods.
- The board also approved the distribution of grant funds in excess of $120,000 to member schools requesting and awarded through the inaugural NCHSAA Grant Program.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker provided the following statement following the conclusion of the spring meetings:
“The NCHSAA Board of Directors discussed the COVID-19 crisis at length. We remind our schools, coaches and teams that we are acting as if we are in a 'dead period' for all in-person activities. These restrictions remain in place until further notice. Virtual communication and activities to maintain relationships within teams is encouraged, but no in-person activities are permitted," Tucker noted. "We understand that many people are interested in how schools and teams can get back to workouts, practices and competition. At this time, it is premature to speculate on a return date and whether or not the fall season will be impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to listen to the advice and mandates of our state’s governor, Department of Health and Human Services and medical advisors to inform our decisions going forward. Any decision made by the board of directors and staff at a future date will be guided by those sources of information, erring on the side of health and safety. We will do our part to ensure health and safety for all of our athletes, coaches and communities.”
