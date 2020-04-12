RALEIGH – A total of 90 people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus as of 8 p.m. Sunday, April 12, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and 4,582 state residents have tested positive for the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 331 people were hospitalized with the virus as of April 12.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 555,313 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 8 p.m. April 12, with 22,020 reported deaths.
A total of 62,139 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 12, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19, one of eight North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, 59 People in Avery County have been tested, with 57 negative results and two tests pending.
Mitchell County has reported four positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD.
Watauga County has seven positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 12, according to Caldwell County spokesperson Paige Counts, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 16 cases and Burke County with 60 cases.
As of April 12, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 15, with the number of deaths per day peaking on April 17. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
