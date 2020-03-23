RALEIGH — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was up to at least 410, as reported by the Raleigh News & Observer as of 8:10 p.m. on March 23.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 297 cases in the state at 8:30 a.m. on March 23. The N.C. DHHS updates its numbers once a day by 11 a.m.
"But some cases reported by county health departments can take 24 to 48 hours before they are included in the number reported by the state," the News & Observer stated. The News & Observer is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day.
At least 48 counties out of the 100 in the state had reported confirmed cases of the virus, according to the N.C. DHHS. Randolph, Vance, Richmond, Northampton and Stanly counties reported their first cases on March 23, according to the News & Observer. Mecklenburg County reported 23 new cases, Wake County had 17 new cases and Durham County reported 30 new cases, the News & Observer stated.
Watauga reported its second known case on March 18; no other known cases have been reported in the county so far.
Avery and Ashe counties have not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 3:20 p.m. on March 23.
N.C. DHHS reported on March 23 that 8,438 total tests had been completed at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, which did not include tests at university and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare — the regional health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties — stated that it has collected a total of 62 tests in Watauga as of March 23, with four collected that day, with another 91 tests that were reported from outside agencies in the county, to date.
In Ashe County, AppHealthCare has collected two tests and outside agencies reported 16 more tests completed, as of March 20. Deb Gragg from the Avery County Health Department said on March 23 the department has conducted 23 tests, with nine coming back negative.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 43,667 confirmed cases in the United States as of 8:20 p.m. on March 23, a jump of more than 8,000 since the morning. This is the third-most number of positive cases in the world, behind China and Italy. The university reported that there had been a total of 552 deaths across the country related to COVID-19, with more than 80 of those coming on March 23.
According to NCDHHS and Johns Hopkins University, no deaths related to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.
