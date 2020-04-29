RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina are reported at 9,948, while 551 people were hospitalized and 354 individuals have died as a result of the virus as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 361 individuals have died from the virus, with 9,739 cases statewide as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported that cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped the one-million-case mark, reporting 1,014,568 cases as of 11 a.m. on April 29, with 58,471 reported deaths.

A total of 118,440 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 29, according to N.C. DHHS.

Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of April 29, one of only two North Carolina counties, along with Yancey County, yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 78 people in Avery County have been tested, with 75 negative results and three tests pending.

Yancey County reports no positive COVID-19 tests as of April 29, as 97 tests have been administered in the county with 95 negative results and two current results pending, according to the Toe River Health District.

“We have two counties that have not received a positive result as of yet. This does not mean there are not positive cases here. This just indicates that no one we have tested is positive nor have we been notified of a positive from another area coming here,” according to Avery County Health Department.

A total of 127 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 117 negative results, with five results pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with all five cases having recovered.

Swain and Hyde counties each reported their first positive case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.

Caldwell County has 33 positive tests as of April 29, while Wilkes County has 26 reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has four cases, and the newspaper reports McDowell County with 25 cases. Burke County reports 97 cases, with eight deaths in that county attributed to the virus, according to the newspaper.

Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,519. Wake County is reporting 769 and Durham 776 cases as of 11 a.m. on April 29, according to the newspaper.

N.C. Executive Orders

  • Stay at home except to go out for an essential job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people.
  • No gatherings of 10 people or more.
  • N.C. public schools are closed through May 15.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants are banned; businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and others are ordered closed.
  • The number of people in a retail store cannot exceed 20 percent of the store's fire-code capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Avery County Orders

  • All residents and non-residents of Avery County arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or seven days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside the county.
  • All lodging, short-term rentals and other fee-based overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days are prohibited.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

  • Practice social distancing: avoiding gatherings, keep six feet or more away from others and remain at home as much as possible.
  • Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Keep distance from others who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
  • People at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible.
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

People at high risk include anyone who:

  • Is 65 years of age or older
  • Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Has a high-risk condition that includes: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; Heart disease with complications; Compromised immune system; Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; or Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

If You Are Sick

  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
  • If you become ill, call your health care provider to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room.
  • N.C. DHHS currently recommends that “most people do not need testing for COVID-19. If you are sick and unsure if you should get tested, please call your health care provider.”

Sources: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Avery County, N.C. DHHS, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, AppHealthCare

  • Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
  • NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
  • AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 264-4995
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
  • Toll-free hotline for non-emergency questions: 1-866-462-3821 or click to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”

