RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina are reported at 9,142 while 473 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 10:20 a.m. on Monday, April 27, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 327 individuals have died from the virus, with 9,275 cases statewide as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 968,203 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:30 p.m. on April 27, with 54,938 reported deaths.
A total of 109,920 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 27, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of April 24, one of five North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 73 people in Avery County have been tested, with 71 negative results and two tests pending.
“We have two counties that have not received a positive result as of yet. This does not mean there are not positive cases here. This just indicates that no one we have tested is positive nor have we been notified of a positive from another area coming here,” according to a social media post from Avery County Health Department.
Four additional counties in North Carolina have yet to report a positive case: Swain and Graham in the western portion of the state, and Hyde county in the Coastal Plain of NC. Madison County and Camden County each reported a first positive test for Covid-19 this past weekend.
A total of 112 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 101 negative results, with six results pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with all five cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 87 tests administered, with 82 negative results and five current results pending, according to the Toe River Health District.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 31 positive tests as of April 27, while Wilkes County has 21 reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has four cases, and the newspaper reports McDowell County with 24 cases. Burke County reports 88 cases, with eight deaths attributed to the virus, according to the newspaper.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,492. Wake County is reporting 671 cases and Durham County reports 555 cases as of April 27, according to the newspaper.
