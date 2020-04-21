RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 6,951 and 427 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS also reports that 213 deaths have been associated with the virus.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 224 individuals have died from the virus, with 7,020 cases statewide.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 788,110 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. on April 21, with 42,374 reported deaths.
A total of 83,331 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 21, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on April 20, one of seven North Carolina counties yet to report a positive test for the virus. According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 66 people in Avery County have been tested, with 66 negative results and no tests pending.
“We have two counties that have not received a positive result as of yet. This does not mean there are not positive cases here. This just indicates that no one we have tested is positive nor have we been notified of a positive from another area coming here,” according to a social media post from Avery County Health Department.
Five additional counties in North Carolina have yet to report a positive case: Madison, Swain and Graham in the western portion of the state, and Camden and Hyde counties in the Coastal Plain of NC.
A total of 87 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 79 negative results, with three results pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with three of those cases having recovered. Yancey County reports 71 tests administered, with all negative results and no current results pending, according to the Toe River Health District.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 23 positive tests as of April 21, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has four cases, while the newspaper reported McDowell County with 21 cases and Burke County with 71 cases.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,231. Wake County is reporting 609 and Durham 435 cases as of April 21, according to the newspaper.
