RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 11,848 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, according to statistics posted from the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services. The state also reports 430 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 498 people are currently being hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 432 individuals have died from the virus, with 11,743 cases statewide as of 11 a.m. on Monday, May 4.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported that cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped the one-million-case mark, reporting 1,161,346 cases as of 11 a.m. on May 4, with 67,781 reported deaths and more than 180,152 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 146,439 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of May 4, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of Monday, May 4, the only North Carolina county yet to report a positive case, as Toe River Health District reported the first case of coronavirus in Yancey County on Sunday, May 3.
"Yancey County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified at 9:30 p.m. (May 2) that a Yancey County resident has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is in isolation. Yancey County has been preparing for this reality and anticipated that our community would likely be impacted at some point. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of the disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released," Toe River Health District reported on its social media page on Sunday, May 3. "The Yancey County Health Department will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners. It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick."
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 85 people in Avery County have been tested, with 82 negative results and three tests pending, as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 4. The county will be hosting a drive-thru testing event on Thursday, May 7, outside the Avery County Health Department in Newland.
A total of 142 people have been tested in Mitchell County as May 4, with 127 negative results, with 10 results pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with all five cases having recovered.
Watauga County has nine positive tests among residents. The latest case, reported April 29, is in isolation outside of Watauga County and has been during the infectious period that would have posed risk to the Watauga community, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 36 positive tests as of May 3, while Wilkes County has 115 reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County has five cases, and the newspaper reports McDowell County with 27 cases and one death. Burke County reports 112 cases, with nine deaths in that county attributed to the virus, according to the newspaper.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,724. Wake County is reporting 874 and Durham 762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.