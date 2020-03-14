RALEIGH — According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are up to 23 in North Carolina.
The number was last updated at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The cases include eight in Wake County, two in Forsyth County, one in Durham, one in Chatham County, one in Johnston County, one in Cabarrus County and one in Mecklenburg County, according to DHHS.
At that time, there were 1,694 recorded cases in the U.S., and 41 deaths due to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
More information
As the COVID-19 situation rapidly changes, here are federal, state and local links with more information:
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Health Care System: apprhs.org/COVID19
- Appalachian State University: www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus
- Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute: www.cccti.edu/COVID-19
