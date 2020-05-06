RALEIGH — North Carolina will move forward with phase one of its reopening strategy after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that will lift statewide restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
As part of phase one, certain businesses will be allowed to reopen but can only be occupied at 50 percent capacity. Gyms, bars, hair salons, entertainment venues and similar businesses will remain closed, while restaurants must continue providing take-out and delivery services since dining-in will remain prohibited.
Additionally, the stay-at-home order will remain in place, however, North Carolinians will be able to leave home for reasons outside of essential business. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are still not allowed, yet churches will be allowed to hold outdoor services with more than 10 people.
Gov. Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC Department of Health and Human Services, continue to encourage citizens to use teleworking if possible, wear face coverings in public, maintain social distance, and wash their hands.
COVID-19 indicators that continue to decrease or level-off include the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalized patients and the number of COVID-19 tests that have returned positive, according to Dr. Cohen.
"We have flattened the curve, but we haven't eliminated COVID-19," Gov. Cooper said. "If our indicators are not in the right place, we will extend phase one longer than two weeks."
Phase one is set to expire on May 22.
North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 12,758 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 477 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 516 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 485 individuals have died from the virus, with 12,884 cases statewide as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported that cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped the one-million-case mark, reporting 1,206,886 cases as of 11:30 a.m. on May 6, with 71,152 reported deaths and more than 201,879 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 164,482 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of May 6, according to N.C. DHHS.
Avery County has reported no positive tests for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, May 6, the only North Carolina county yet to report a positive case, as Toe River Health District reported the first case of coronavirus in Yancey County on Sunday, May 3. Yancey County currently has up to five cases of COVID-19 as of 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
“Yancey County Health Department... was notified at 9:30 p.m. (May 2) that a Yancey County resident has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is in isolation,” a social media update from Toe River Health District reported. “Yancey County has been preparing for this reality and anticipated that our community would likely be impacted at some point. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of the disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released. The Yancey County Health Department will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners. It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick.”
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 108 people in Avery County have been tested, with 82 negative results and 26 tests pending, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5. The county will be hosting a drive-thru testing event on Thursday, May 7, outside the Avery County Health Department in Newland.
A total of 149 people have been tested in Mitchell County as May 5, with 133 negative results, with 11 results pending. The county has reported five total positive tests for COVID-19, according to TRHD, with all five cases having recovered.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents. The county had reported nine tests but, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, the counting of a resident that tested positive last week and was in isolation outside of Watauga County has been transferred to the county where this person is residing.
Caldwell County has 43 positive tests as of May 6, while Wilkes County has 147 reported cases and one death, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has five cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 28 cases and one death. Burke County reports 117 cases, with 10 deaths in that county attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,850. Wake County is reporting 937 and Durham 793.
