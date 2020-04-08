Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.