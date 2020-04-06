RALEIGH — At least 42 North Carolina residents, most 65 or older, have died with the COVID-19 virus, as the confirmed number of cases rose to 2,910, according to the Raleigh News & Observer at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
At least 270 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which updates case numbers and data once a day. As of 11 a,m. on April 6, N.C. DHHS reported 2,870 positive tests for COVID-19, with 33 dead.
“Deaths reflect deaths in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 reported by local health departments to the N.C. DHHS,” the state agency says on its website.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 347,003 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6, with 10,335 reported deaths. The university also reports that 18,953 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
While 41 percent of the N.C. DHHS confirmed cases are in the 25-to-49 age range, 82 percent of the N.C. DHHS's confirmed COVID-19-related deaths are in people 65 years or older.
A total of 40,726 tests have been completed, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 6. The number of tests completed comes from the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, the agency stated.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19,” the N.C. DHHS stated.
According to the N.C. DHHS data, the numbers for the last 10 days might not be completely accurate as testing specimens might not have been reported yet.
Avery County has yet to report case of COVID-19. According to figures released on April 6 by the Toe River Health District, 52 people in Avery have been tested, with 43 negative results, nine results pending, and no positive results.
In Mitchell County, Toe River Health District reported on April 6 that 56 people have been tested, with 42 negative results, 12 results pending, one positive result and one person recovered.
Neighboring counties reporting cases include McDowell (10), Burke (25) and Caldwell (11), while Watauga County has eight reported cases. The latter case in Watauga includes a non-resident with the virus who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death. Ashe County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 3. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, with three cases in Carter County (Tenn.), according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
