RALEIGH — On May 2, the N.C. Judicial Branch announced that Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order to extend the effect of previously issued emergency directives until May 30. The order “eliminates a consent requirement that had made it difficult for courts to schedule remote hearings using teleconference technology,” according to the release.
“We continue to take steps to increase the services we can safely provide to the public,” said Beasley. “While our task force is hard at work developing plans for the months ahead, it’s important that we remain vigilant about protecting the health and safety of everyone in our courthouses.”
On April 2, Beasley entered an order containing seven emergency directives that postponed most in-person court hearings until June 1, broadened the court system’s ability to use technology and stopped driver’s license suspensions for nonpayment of court fines. The latest order, renewed on May 2, extends the effect of those directives through the month of May.
For a list of orders from the chief justice and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, visit the continuously updated COVID-19 announcement page at www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates. The public is encouraged to visit the N.C. Courts website to find answers to frequently asked questions before calling the local courthouse.
